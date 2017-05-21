Next week a number of First Ladies will be in Belgium. These include Melania Trump, the wife of US President Donald Trump, the wife of the Turkish President Erdogan, Emine and Brigitte Trogneux, the wife of France’s new President Emmanuel Macron.

Previously it had been announced that Secretary of State Zuhal Demir (Flemish nationalist) would act as a guide during a visit to the Royal Museums of Fine Arts. However, these plans have since been changed.

Speaking on the VRT’s Sunday morning current affairs show ‘De zevende dag’, the Interior Minister Jan Jambon (Flemish nationalist) said "Things sometimes change during the prepartions for such a visit”.

"This a programme for the partners and so it this country’s First Lady that will act as hostess. On that day Zuhal Demir will be at the Special Olympics”.