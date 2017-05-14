Mr Jambon has long been in favor of biometric identity cards on which the data chips contain face scan and figure print data is contained. However, Mr Jambon’s proposals met with opposition, not least from Mr Jambon’s Flemish liberal coalition partners.
The Interior Minister believes that biometric identity cards will help tackle identity fraud. Mr Jambon told VRT News that “There are regularly instances of identity fraud. With finger prints and face recognition you will be able to see if the identity document actually belongs to the person that is carrying it. I hope that we can deal with this today”.
The proposals approved at today’s cabinet meeting are for finger print data to be added to the data chips. The addition of finger print data will be done gradually each time a new identity card is issued or an existing identity card is renewed. A plan to set up a finger print data base has been shelved.
More places in secure facilties for illegal aliens
The Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Francken (Flemish nationalist) proposals' to create around 600 extra places in secure centres for illegal immigrants have also been approved. This should make it easier to deport those that are living here illegally.
Civilian informants in criminal organisations
Detectives will soon be able to use the services of civilian infiltrators in investigations into criminal organisations.
However, the Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) keen to stress that this measure will only be in the fight against organized crime and terrorism.
Currently only police officers are allowed to be used as infiltrators. The use of civilian infiltrators will be monitored closely by Justice Department. They will be allowed to commit minor offences in order to retain their credibility with in the group they have infiltrated.
Extraordinary cabinet meetings
This was the first of three extraordinary meetings of the Federal cabinet. The meetings have been split up thematically and like today will be held at Hertoginnedal Castle in the Brussels suburb of Oudergem.
As well as the measures mentioned above, the Federal Cabinet will all discussed measures to tackle cybercrime and to offer tax breaks to those taking out legal aid insurance.
Further extraordinary cabinet meetings on the economy and employment and on social affairs and the fight against poverty will be held in the near future.