"This is a signal of hope for the future of the EU. I hope it will possible to create a new momentum for the European Union with Macron but also with other partners in Europe", the Belgian PM Charles Michel said. "This means making decisions and taking initiatives, and making reforms to have more jobs, boost investments and step up security in Europe. This should be an absolute priority."

Wouter Beke of the Christian democrats of CD&V called Macron's triumph "a good result for France and for Europe. We have someone who believes in Europe and who can form a strong partnership with Germany and with Angela Merkel." Beke estimates Macron can combine the best of both worlds as a candidate of the centre: improving the economy and assuring social progress at the same time.