The idea was first put forward by Christian democrat lawmaker Hendrik Bogaert, who added that it would only apply for those outside the EU. The idea behind it was that European identity is something precious that you either have or not have, something you choose for, and also that double nationality is not good for one's integration process.

Bogaert argued that Turks living in Belgium and holding a double passport are busier with following Turkish politics than Belgian issues. Ironically, Koen Geens is now arguing exactly the opposite (see below).

Bogaert soon received the support from Belgium's biggest political player, the Flemish nationalist N-VA. Chairman Bart De Wever, who despite lacking a position in the government is one of Belgium's most influential politicians, said he wants to abolish it slowly but surely in a sunset scenario.

The Flemish liberals were also in favour, but Koen Geens is now trying to put an end to the debate.