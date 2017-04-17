Bogaert proposes to abolish the double nationality many people of foreign descent in Belgium - including Turks living here - are enjoying. "This double passport is not good for integration. In the long run, people are more involved with foreign than with Belgian politics."

It's difficult to draw a line, but Bogaert advocates an abolishment for people combining a Belgian passport with one from outside the EU. Immigrants from within the EU would not be affected, but other nationals, such as Belgian Americans, Belgian Brits (after Brexit) or Belgian Moroccans or Turks, would.

However, people who would be affected, needn't worry just yet: changing the regulations in Belgium could be difficult from a judicial point of view, Bogaert realises. He thinks this should be done on a European level. But the debate has started.