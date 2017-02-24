36-year-old Zuhal Demir was born in the Limburg city of Genk. Her parents immigrated to Genk from Turkish-Kurdistan.

Ms Demir studied law at Leuven University as well as gaining a Master’s Degree in social law from Brussels Dutch-Medium Free University. She has been a Federal MP since the 2010 elections.

From January 2013 to the end of 2015, Zuhal Demir was District Mayor in the central district of Antwerp. She left the post to return to her home town of Genk.

