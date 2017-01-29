In addition to the ban on Muslim refugees, President Trump also announced that no visas will be issued to people from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia for the next three months. Furthermore, no visas will be issued to Syrian for an indefinite period.

"The United States are going screen a number of countries, including Belgium”, Mr Francken told VRT News.

"Over the next 90 days they will look and whether Belgium shares enough information with the US. If that isn’t the case we will have a problem”.

The big difference is of course that in the meantime Belgians are still allowed to enter the United States while the citizens of 7 other countries aren’t.

Mr Francken also said that legal issues could arise if the ban is also being applied to those that had already be granted a green card.

"They back up their decision with concerns about islamist terror stemming from Salafism, what of course exists there. However, this is also the case in Saudi-Arabia and Qatar, but they are geopolitical allies of the United States in the Middle East. It is rather arbitrary and you can certainly question it, but it is what it is”, Mr Francken concluded.