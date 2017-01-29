Speaking on Sunday morning, Mr Michel added that “Belgium will not be following the example” set by President Trump and “will be requesting further explanation via diplomatic”.

However, Mr Michel said that it was a decision taken by a sovereign f state. “Migration policy is a matter for the American Government”. Nevertheless, the Belgian Government intends to follow developments closely to assess “the possible implications for our citizens”.

Mr Michel concluded by saying that he had looked closely the measures taken by the Trump administration and had discussed them with other EU leaders.