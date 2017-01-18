Mr Bourgeois is currently at the World Economic Forum, an annual meeting of the CEOs of some of the world’s biggest companies, leading politicians, intellectuals and journalists.

One person not present at the World Economic Forum is the American president elect Donald Trump. Nevertheless, Mr Bourgeois says that his Mr Trump shadow is cast across Davos. "Trump has said that he is lukewarm about the TTIP and NAFTA free trade accords. China has now taken the initiative on negotiating an Asian free trade accord. The President of China is here too".

Mr Bourgeois went on to call for a stronger Europe. "If Trump is going to do what we fear, namely choose the path of protectionism, or even a form of isolationism this will have enormous consequences for free trade, for Europe and possibly also for our defence".

"Trump has already been critical of NATO. This means that we need to devote our energy towards Europe that is our path towards free trade and defence, in this sense we need to strengthen Europe", Mr Bourgeois added.