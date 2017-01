In the video, Verhofstadt explains how he fell in love with Europe and how his experience as Belgian Prime Minister - he led three governments between 1999 and 2008 - would make him a good Chairman.

Verhofstadt talks about building bridges and making compromises, something he learned in Belgium but something which is also needed in Europe, he argues. "This is why I want to dedicate all my passion and all my skills to Europe and its Parliament", he said. Watch the movie below.