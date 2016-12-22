The meeting took place on 23 March, the day after the attacks at Zaventem and the Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels, at the offices of Interior Minister Jan Jambon. It was held in the presence of senior police officials, and was about possible miscommunication between Turkey and Belgium about the release of Ibrahim El Bakraoui, one of those blowing himself up to carry out the attacks. Did Belgium ignore the information Turkey supplied about El Bakraoui?

De Wever, at the helm of the Flemish nationalist party N-VA, holds the functions of Antwerp Burgomaster and N-VA president, among other things, but not an official government function. Still, he attended this crisis meeting of government members and the police.