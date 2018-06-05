Ghent bans street musicians with amplifiers Author: CDC

Belga
The Ghent city authorities are banning the use of amplifiers by buskers and other street artists and musicians. Only street artists using acoustic instruments will in future be welcome.

The measure's being taken following countless complaints by from local residents. Alderman Christophe Peeters: "There are numerous events in Ghent and we are trying to ensure the viability of the city both for traders and residents. First we allowed the use of battery-powered amplifiers. Technological developments today mean that these systems have become very loud. It's a situation we can no longer tolerate”.

Starting 1 July musicians with amplifiers will no longer be welcome, but music still will.

Christophe Peeters: "We just want everybody to play unplugged using acoustic instruments".

The measure applies to all street acts in Ghent.