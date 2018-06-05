The measure's being taken following countless complaints by from local residents. Alderman Christophe Peeters: "There are numerous events in Ghent and we are trying to ensure the viability of the city both for traders and residents. First we allowed the use of battery-powered amplifiers. Technological developments today mean that these systems have become very loud. It's a situation we can no longer tolerate”.

Starting 1 July musicians with amplifiers will no longer be welcome, but music still will.

Christophe Peeters: "We just want everybody to play unplugged using acoustic instruments".

The measure applies to all street acts in Ghent.