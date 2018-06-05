The service took place at Liège Crematorium. VRT News reporter Khalid Sellam told flandersnews.be “It is a very quiet service at Liège Crematorium. There was an impressive cortege that was accompanied by dozens of police motorcyclists”.

There was complete silence when the two coffins were carried into the crematorium.

In addition to the more than one thousand police officers from around the country that were at the funeral, a number of politicians were also in attendance. These included the Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal), the Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) and the Interior Minister Jan Jambon (Flemish nationalist). Mr Jambon posthumously awarded both policewomen the “Civil Cross 1st Class for Bravery and Dedication to Humanity”.

Other politician present with the Walloon Prime Minster Willy Borsus (Francophone liberal), the Speaker of the Belgian Senate and the former Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (Francophone socialist). A representative of the King was also at the service.

Mr Jambon is also awarding honours to six other people that displayed bravery during last Tuesday’s attack. These are the school cleaning lady that was taken hostage by the attacker, a bar-owner that bought his customers to safety during the attack and 4 police officers that were injured.

The service was serene and took place under strict security.

The perpetrator of the attack Benjamin Herman is also being buried today in his home town of Marche-en-Famenne (Luxembourg province).