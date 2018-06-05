It was around 7PM that the shooting occurred. An Schoonjans of the public prosecutor’s office: "It's standard procedure: two investigations are underway: one into what led to the police intervention and a second into the shooting itself”.

Police received several calls ahead of the incident. There is speculation that a man had taken a woman hostage. Police are still to identify the victim. The scene of the shooting has been cordoned off and a weapons expert is examining it. The police watchdog Committee P will investigate police action. It still has to be established whether the police officer was in his right and was defending himself or others.