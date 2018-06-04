Body lies undiscovered for weeks Author: CDC

Mon 04/06/2018 - 12:47 CDC It's emerged that an 81-year-old man from Kortrijk lay dead in his home for weeks before anybody noticed. The poor fellow shunned relatives and neighbours, which explains what happened.

It was only on 16 May that the body was found after neighbours noticed a nasty smell and alerted the authorities. The alert neighbours had also noticed that the gentleman wasn't emptying his letter box either. The man rented the house from a social letting agency. He was laid to rest at the expense of the City of Kortrijk that paid for his cremation and the scattering of his ashes.