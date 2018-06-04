Also in attendance were the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (Fracophone liberal) and the Interior Minister Jan Jambon (Flemish nationalist) were both at the service.

The ceremony was held in a large sport hall in Cyril Vangriecken’s home area of Vottem. As during Sunday’s memorial march many of the mourners wore white.

VRT News’ Joppe Mattyn reports that "Many of those present are dressed in white. The white hearse containing the student’s body followed four others that were full of white flowers”.

There were also many members present of the pétanque club of which Cyril Vangriecken was a member.