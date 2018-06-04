Student killed in Liège shooting is laid to rest Author: MB

Mon 04/06/2018 - 12:33 MB The funeral has taken place of the 22-year-old student that was killed in last Tuesday’s shooting in Liège. Several hundred people attended the funeral in the suburb of Vottem. Among the mourners were family, friends and students that studied with Cyril Vangriecken.

Also in attendance were the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (Fracophone liberal) and the Interior Minister Jan Jambon (Flemish nationalist) were both at the service.

The ceremony was held in a large sport hall in Cyril Vangriecken’s home area of Vottem. As during Sunday’s memorial march many of the mourners wore white.

VRT News’ Joppe Mattyn reports that "Many of those present are dressed in white. The white hearse containing the student’s body followed four others that were full of white flowers”.

There were also many members present of the pétanque club of which Cyril Vangriecken was a member.

 

