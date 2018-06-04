Motorist drives car into Brussels Canal Author: CDC

Mon 04/06/2018 - 11:40 CDC A driver drove his car into the Brussels-Charleroi Canal on Sunday night. The accident happened at 1 AM when a motorist who was on the Vilvoordsesteenweg took the Albert I Bridge, crashed into the railing. The car was thrown into the air ending up in the water.

Indications are that the car skidded on the bridge and hit the railing. There were two people in the car at the time: a couple that ended up in the water of the Brussels-Charleroi Canal. Emergency services sped to the scene and succeeded in reanimating both victims. The man is still in a critical condition. Brussels police are investigating the accident.