Indications are that the car skidded on the bridge and hit the railing. There were two people in the car at the time: a couple that ended up in the water of the Brussels-Charleroi Canal. Emergency services sped to the scene and succeeded in reanimating both victims. The man is still in a critical condition. Brussels police are investigating the accident.
Author: CDCMotorist drives car into Brussels Canal
Mon 04/06/2018 - 11:40 CDC A driver drove his car into the Brussels-Charleroi Canal on Sunday night. The accident happened at 1 AM when a motorist who was on the Vilvoordsesteenweg took the Albert I Bridge, crashed into the railing. The car was thrown into the air ending up in the water.