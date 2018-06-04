The accident happened in Stryn on the West Coast, 300km North West of the capital Oslo. Norwegian police say that there were five Belgians in the vehicle plus a driver when the accident happened. The minibus crashed into a coach with tourists from Asia. The injured were ferried to two different hospitals by helicopter. A woman of 70 is in a critical condition. A 74-year-old man is seriously injured.

The police say that in all 18 people were injured in the accident, but most didn't even need to be taken to hospital. The police are investigating the cause of the crash. First indications point to the minibus leaving its lane resulting in a head-on collision just before the entry to a tunnel.