The winner was announced by the Federal Secretary of State responsible for Equal Opportunities Zuhal Demir (Flemish nationalist), who was also in the jury. Bart Hesters can now represent Belgium at the Mister Gay Europe 2018 and Mister Gay World 2018 competitions.

The first runner up was 21-year-old Nick Van Vooren from Eeklo (East Flanders), 24-year-old Josip Gallet from Oosterzele (East Flanders) was third. Mr Gay Belgium acts as an ambassador for the LGBT+ community. Saturday evening’s gala event was the 6th Mister Gay Belgium awards ceremony.

