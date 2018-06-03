The Mayor of Diest Jan Laurys (Christian democrat) told VRT that all was still well when the Fire Service went to area around the Begijnenbeek to check for flooding at around 11pm on Friday.

"We hadn’t expected it, but at around 3am we received the first reports that the banks had been breached and we the emergency services were mobilized”, Mr Laurys said.

The area around the Begijnenbeek is one of the lowest points in the town.

"The water continued to rise and is only now beginning to fall again. The streets were under water and here and there properties suffered flooding too. This was mostly limited to flooding in underground garages. However, at the lowest point in the Emiel van der Veldestraat some houses were flooded too. Nevertheless, the damage has remained limited”.

The Mayor advises residents to take photographs of any damages so that they will have a strong case when they file a claim with their insurance company.

