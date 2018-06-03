The two murdered police officers will be given an official funeral. A representative of the King, members of the government, local dignitaries and representatives of police services from the whole of Belgium will attend.

In a press statement released on Friday evening, the Liège Local Police Service wrote that "Our colleagues will be posthumously awarded the Civil Cross First Class for their bravery and dedication to humanity”.

"This is the highest civilian honour that is posthumously awarded in Belgium”.

The hearses carrying the two women’s remains will travel side by side to the Robermont cemetary where the funeral will be held on Tuesday morning, a wekk after the two policewomen were murdered.

Cyril Vangriecken, the 22-year-old student that was also murdered by Benjamin Herman, will be burried on Monday in Vottem, near Liège.