IS made the claim via its press agency, the Amaq. IS describes the killer, Benjamin Herman, as a “soldier of the caliphate”. Amaq suggests that Herman was responding to a call to attack the international coalition against IS in Syria and Iraq. Belgium is an active partner in this coalition. Investigators here have been unable to establish whether Herman really had any links with the terrorist outfit. They stress that there are several indications to believe that the attack was a terrorist act. The way that the attack was carried out resembles methods on display in IS videos posted on the internet.

The killer also shouted 'God is great' in Arabic during the attack and according to prosecutors was in contact with radicalised prisoners in jail.