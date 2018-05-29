The Royal Metrological Institute (KMI) has issued an Code Orange weather warning for the entire country for the period between 4pm and 1am.

During Monday night there were storms in some areas of West Flanders. The storm clouds have since cleared and the day started dry.

The VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere told VRT News that "Temperatures will rise to 29°C in inland areas and 22°C at the coast with a slight breeze that will change directions”.

"However, this afternoon the chance of heavy showers with the possibility of storms will increase. There could be some hail and locally a large amount of rail could fall within a short period of time”.

Consequently, KMI has issued a Code Orange weather warning for the entire country that will be in force from 4pm today until 1am tomorrow morning.

Code Yellow will be in force from 2pm to 4pm and for the first part of the night after 1am. High winds are also forecast. Lightning and localised flooding can’t be ruled out. We are warned to be on our guard and to use the roads as little as possible.

According to Frank Deboosere, the storms should clear gradually during the night. “The weather will become dry starting in the east. We will get the same unstable weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Our weatherman forecasts a fine summer weekend with temperatures between 22°C and 25°C.