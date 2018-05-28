At the end of the E40 Leuven Brussels motorway three tunnels are closed. The Reyers-Montgomery-Tunnel is closed in both directions until the end of the year! The Meiser Tunnel taking drivers to the E40 too is being renovated. The evening rush hour is also expected to be difficult as a result.

The Meiserplein Circus - known locally as ‘Place Misère' is the scene of the greatest congestion with lengthy tailbacks. Routes from Ter Kameren, the Leuvensesteenweg, NATO and the E40 are all affected. Drivers bound for central Brussels are urged to use the E411 or switch to the train.

Inge Paemen of Mobility Brussels warned: "The first week is the worst, for us and for drivers who have to adapt their behaviour and seek out new routes."