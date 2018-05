Most runners in difficulty were suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion. Conditions were not as hot as feared and in comparison with last year the Red Cross didn't notice a spike in runners falling ill.

Runners from 128 countries took part in the event that was won by the French marathon runner Hassan Chahdi in 1hr 2' 56'.

350,000 bottles of water were handed out to runners. Several environmental groups objected to the plastic bottles used.