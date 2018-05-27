The orange lights use old low pressure sodium technology and are responsible for hefty maintenance bills. They are being replaced by LED technology. A pilot project on the A12 was welcomed by motorists.

The new lights improve visibility and fewer lampposts are required. LED energy use is 25% lower than conventional lighting. In all this means a 40 ton cut in CO2 emissions each and every year. Changing all the lights on Flemish motorways will cost up to 20 million euros, but the investment will be earned back within 6 years.