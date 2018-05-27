Up to 40,000 people are taking part and are being let loose on the Belgian and Flemish capital in several waves. It was the Belgian on the European Commission, Marianne Thyssen, European Council president Donald Tusk and Belgian PM Charles Michel that fired the starting shots.

Temperatures of up to 30°C are forecast and this has been a cause for concern. If temperatures of 23°C were recorded at the start, they are set to rise steadily topping 30°C this afternoon. The Brussels air is also reported to be particularly humid. Organisers have set out extra drinks stations with 350,000 bottles of water in all. Brussels firefighters are manning 3 “rain curtains” to provide refreshment for the runners.

The Red Cross is present at 14 aid stations: "Think more about your health and less about your time" seems to be this year's motto as runners are being advised to “take it easy”.