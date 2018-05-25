There are still no trains between Nossegem and the airport on the Leuven to Brussels National Airport Zaventem line. Three of the four tracks have been covered by a mud slide.

Frédéric Petit of the company that manages Belgium’s rail infrastructure Infrabel told VRT News that.

"Infrabel has worked through the night to clear the track, but it could still take several hours before everything has been cleared. Passengers should either travel via Brussels or change at the stop in Zaventem village”.

The trains from Antwerp and Brussels to the airport are running normally.