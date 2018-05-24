Within a few months, in March of next year, Britain will be saying its adieus to the European Union. Zeebrugge will once again become an external border between Britain and the EU requiring customs checks and an awful lot of red tape. In all 141 new customs officers are being hired to do the extra work in Ghent, Antwerp and Zeebrugge.

Brexit's greatest impact is expected in Zeebrugge where 45% of the port's traffic is with the UK. Eighty new customs officers are being recruited here. Recruitment is in full progress. Customs are looking for people to check both goods and documents.