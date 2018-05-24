A complaint from the alleged victim triggered the judicial investigation. The investigation is being led by the labour judge advocate attached to the Brussels prosecutor's office. An internal disciplinary enquiry is underway at the Brussels South police zone where the officer is employed. For the time being the officer has been transferred to another section.
Author: CDCBrussels police officer accused of Anti-Semitism
