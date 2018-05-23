One such product is “Plopworst” a kind of luncheon meat in which colourants are added to make the face of the popular children’s TV character ‘Kabouter Plop’ (Gnome Plop).

In a press statement Greenpeace writes that “Using a popular figure to get children to eat more sausage, is not so innocent”.

Studio 100 has asked for an apology and has describe the Greenpeace campaign as “an aggressive attack”.

The fake commercial starts with "from now on children can enjoy real cigarettes”. Maya the Bee flies by and a girl with Goldilocks hair comes into view. Her thin and even blonder mother gives her a cigarette. Smiling the girl looks into the camera with a lit cigarette in her hand.

"In handy little packs for small children’s hands. With the best tobacco and a delicious honey flavour".

Every cliché is used to bring the message home.