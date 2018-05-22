The two-year-old was travelling in a van with her parents and around two dozen other people along the E42 motorway. Police had be pursuing the van for tens of kilometres before the driver of the van tried to ram their police car. Initially it was reported that the girl had not died as a result of being shot.

However, it later emerged that a police bullet had caused her death. Olivier Stein of the Progress Lawyers Network who is representing the dead girl’s parents says that the officer that fired the shot has been identified but has not yet been taken in for questioning.

At Tuesday press conference a spokesperson for the Judicial Authorities told journalists that “He (the policeman) never wanted or planned this. This is a great tragedy for everyone”.