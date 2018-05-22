The resolution was passed by 29 votes to 2 with only the United States and Australia voting against sending an “independent international investigative commission”. 14 other countries abstained.

The commission’s task is to investigate whether there have been any human rights breaches during “military attacks that have taken place since the large civilian demonstrations started on 30 March 2018”.

The Spanish and Slovene ambassadors were already given a carpeting on Monday and today it is the turn of Belgium’s man in Tel Aviv Olivier Belle. The Belgian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Mr Belle has been summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The UN Human Rights Council met on Monday to discuss the situation along the border fence between Israel and Gaza. Last week around 60 people were killed and hundreds as the Israeli army fired live bullets to disperse a crowd that was protesting near to the fence. Israel claims that the protesters wanted to storm the fence. One Israeli soldier was injured.