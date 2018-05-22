Facebook will alert all its 7 million Belgian account holders when it is feared that the life of a missing child is in danger.

A prosecutor or an Examining Magistrate will decide when a Child Alert is to be sent. In that case each and every Facebook user in Belgium will be receive a message about the disappearance on their personal time line.

The message will display a photograph of the missing youngster and other important information such as what he/she was wearing and the place where he/she was last seen.

Belgium is the 17th country in which Facebook has been involved launching such a system. Elsewhere, the system is called AMBER Alert after a girl that went missing 22 years ago in the American state of Texas.

The Child Alert system was first launched by Child Focus in 2011 as a ultimate means to try and find a missing child. In the 7 years since its launch it has been used just twice.