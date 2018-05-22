Tarik Jadaoun left for the Middle East to fight for IS 4 years ago. He was given the name Abou Hamza al-Belgiki. He has said in the past that he trained child soldiers.

He also appeared in the video IS distributed claiming responsibility for the terror attacks in Brussels and Zaventem on 22 March 2016.

Tarik Jadaoun was captured during the liberation of Mosul in July. He has been in an Iraqi prison cell ever since.

He appeared in court two weeks ago accused of taking part in the activities of a terrorist group and having entered Iraq illegally.

In court he tried to play down his role. Amongst other things he said “I have fought against the Kurdish PKK, but wasn’t really a jihad fighter. I worked for IS at the al-Joumhouriya hospital in Mosul and later I was Head of the mobile hospital in Makhoul. I treated civilians and fighters”.

He also expressed his remorse to the judge. However, this failed to express the judge and he sentenced him to death by hanging. He can appeal.

