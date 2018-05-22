The girl died after a car chase on the E42 motorway in Wallonia. The police followed a van for dozens along the motorway between Namur and Mons. The van crashed into the police vehicle near Mons and the police fired a shot.

Those inside the van, two Kurdish families came out of the van. There are report that there were as many as 25 people inside the van. The police found a badly injured child in the van. The two-year-old girl died on her way to hospital.

It later emerged that the child had been hit by a stray police bullet. On Sunday the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) promised a thorough and independent investigation.