It is more than likely that the barrels contain chemical waste from a drugs lab. Some of the barrels were empty and some were found to contain chemicals. The Local Police Service in Voeren contacted the Civil Defence Service to get them to remove the barrels.

The Limburg Judicial Authorities will add this incident to the on-going investigation into the dumping of chemical waste from synthetic drug labs in the province.

In recent months dumps have been found mainly in the north of the province. With Lommel, Neerpelt, Overpelt and Hamont-Achel being favourite spots for those wishing to dump chemical waste from drug production.