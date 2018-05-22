Suspected drugs waste dumped near to Limburg castle Author: MB

VRT
Mon 21/05/2018 - 11:57 MB Around 100 barrels containing chemical waste believed to be from the production of synthetic drugs have been dumped in the Limburg municipality of Voeren. The dump was discovered near Ottegraeven Castle in ’s Gravensvoeren on Sunday evening. Each of the barrels is capable of holding 30 litres.

It is more than likely that the barrels contain chemical waste from a drugs lab. Some of the barrels were empty and some were found to contain chemicals. The Local Police Service in Voeren contacted the Civil Defence Service to get them to remove the barrels.

The Limburg Judicial Authorities will add this incident to the on-going investigation into the dumping of chemical waste from synthetic drug labs in the province.

In recent months dumps have been found mainly in the north of the province. With Lommel, Neerpelt, Overpelt and Hamont-Achel being favourite spots for those wishing to dump chemical waste from drug production.

