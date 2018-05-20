Blaze hits military grounds in eastern Limburg Author: Michaël Torfs

Belga
Sun 20/05/2018 - 13:03 Michaël Torfs A blaze has raged on military grounds in eastern Limburg. Fire services soon had the fire under control, but remain stand-by, as the heathlands are very dry. It looks as if arsonists have been at work, since a dozen places were found where smaller fires had been started.

The heathlands are used as a shooting range for military training, and are situated in the municipalities of Houthalen-Helchteren and Meeuwen-Gruitrode.

The fire caused a lot of smoke in the early morning, with fire services being called to the place around 6:30. The grounds will be monitored for the rest of the day. The heathlands are very dry, after a continuing dry spell in the past few weeks.

The dance festival Extrema Outdoor, which takes place in the nearby area, is not being impacted by the blaze.