The heathlands are used as a shooting range for military training, and are situated in the municipalities of Houthalen-Helchteren and Meeuwen-Gruitrode.

The fire caused a lot of smoke in the early morning, with fire services being called to the place around 6:30. The grounds will be monitored for the rest of the day. The heathlands are very dry, after a continuing dry spell in the past few weeks.

The dance festival Extrema Outdoor, which takes place in the nearby area, is not being impacted by the blaze.