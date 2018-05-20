The march was held to remember the fate of Moïse "Lamine" Bangoura of Guinea, a 27-year-old man who was forced to leave his rental home on 7 May. A bailiff had come to the house to force him out. When police came for him, he showed heavy resistance. Police officers were forced to overpower him and put on handcuffs.

Shortly after the incident, the man passed away. The judicial authorities claim police did not use any violence, but this version is contradicted by the victim's friends and family, despite an autopsy showing no major signs of violence.