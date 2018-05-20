The accident happened in the Maalderijstraat in Kalmthout, around 1:20 in the night. The curtain and textile shop was heavily damaged. The store was housed in a former barn, and the corrugated plates of the roof contained asbestos. A specialised firm will take care of the clean-up at a later stage.
Author: Michaël TorfsCar crashes into Kalmthout shop
