The Colruyt Group is asked customers that might have bought 190g boxes Boni Selection eclairs to bring them back to the shop where they will be given a refund.

The eclairs have serial number 45723 and best before dates of 20, 21 and 22 May. The eclairs have been sold at Colruyt, Colruyt Luxembourg, OKay, OKay Compact and Collect&Go.

Concerned customers can contact the Colruyt Group with their questions on 02-345 23 45.