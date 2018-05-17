The total number of voters in the city of Brussels is estimated at 900,000. At the same time, there are many expats living and working in Brussels: they represent a total number of 220,000 potential voters, or almost 25 percent of the Brussels electorate. A potential goldmine for local politicians, one would think.

But expats need to register first. They often fail to do so, thinking this involves a lot of red tape. "Most of them are not informed, or not well informed", Thomas Huddleston of the NGO Migration Policy Group is quoted by De Morgen. "But actually the procedure is quite simple. If you inform people correctly, you see that they soon become enthusiastic."