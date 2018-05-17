Trades unions and the management had fruitless talks on Monday. A second attempt last night also lacked a positive outcome, despite the talks continuing for 14 hours, and despite the arrival of a social mediator in the final part.

However, trades unions told reporters afterwards that no progress was made: "It was not a story of moving closer, but one of seeing the gap widen. The ultimate proposal made by the management, was even worse than the one made last week, which received thumbs down from the pilots."

"It was a long marathon, but we failed to reach the finishline. The water is very deep", another source said.