Britain's Prince Harry will marry movie star Meghan Markle at Windsor, Berks., on Saturday. It's not only Britons who are eager to be at home for the occasion. Many foreigners too hope to be part of the atmosphere.

Compared with last year an extra 10,000 booked a trip on Friday of this week. The number of bookings on the Brussels-London run is up a full 54%. Bookings from Paris are up a mere 15%. More passengers are also expected at the airport.