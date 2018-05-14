Last year Vietnam enjoyed more than 6% economic growth was. The accountancy and audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) expects the country that has a population of 90 million to be among the world’s top 20 economies by 2050. Vietnam has a growing middle class and there is increasing demand for quality food.

Around a third of the Flemish trade delegation is made up of representatives from the agricultural and food industries. As well as the brewers and chocolate-make that traditional go on foreign trade missions there are numerous representatives of the pork and poultry industries as well as companies that deal in fresh fruit and vegetables and frozen chips.

The Flemish Centre for Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing VLAM writes in a press release that “Vietnam is the emerging market in Asia this is why there is such a large delegation from the agricultural and food industries”.

As well as on food the focus of the mission is also on urbanisation and maritime development. There are also meetings planned with politicians and academic institutions.