The product being re-called is 5arvest Belgian Seashells in 500g packs with the serial number 92510. The chocolates were sold at branches of Kruidvat throughout the country from 25 April.

"Quality control checks at one of our suppliers have found that an ingredient used does not conform to the permitted levels of glycidyl of fatty acid esters glycidyl. Consequently together with the Federal Food Safety Agency we decided to re-call the product.

Those that have bought the chocolates are requested not toe at them and to return them to the shop where the will be reimbursed. Those with questions can contact Kruidvat via email info@thebelgian.com or by telephone 014/258526.

