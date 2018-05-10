Twenty one breweries are participating with each providing four to eight of their brews. Their aim is to showcase innovative Belgian and European craft beers. Wines and soft drinks will be available too with several food stalls on hand to provide a family friendly atmosphere.

Dynamo's Grégoire Rifaut:"Brussels has been the heart of the craft beer renaissance in Belgium with four new breweries that opened in the last five years, next to the world acclaimed Cantillon and the pioneers of Brasserie de la Senne. The scene is driven by young, enthusiastic beer lovers and tries to explore new styles. It has given up on outdated marketing tricks to focus on the product."

SWAFFF! is organised by Barboteur, Malt Attacks and Dynamo, three institutions in the craft beer new wave in Brussels. Tastings, music and a Belgian Beer Race all form part of the festivities.