An eyewitness contacted by VRT News stated that he heard a loud bang while he was waiting in the central concourse. A wave of panic ensued among commuters eager to get away for the Ascension Day holiday. Police rushed to the scene.

Another eyewitness speaks of several people involved in an altercation which led to one of them firing a shot.

CCTV footage consulted by the public prosecutor clearly shows that a shot was fired at the floor. The suspect then left the building and fled away. Police recovered the weapon on the route he took to escape They then cordoned off the area and ballistic experts examined the scene.

Police have spoken with relatives who say that a longstanding vendetta between two families is the cause of the incident.