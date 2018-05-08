Those with Flemish heritage speak almost exclusively Dutch at home. However, 97% of adult Flemings with Turkish, Polish and Congolese heritage told the survey that they mainly speak the language of their heritage country at home.

This is not necessarily the only language spoken. However, multi-lingual families remain in the minority. For example, 20% of Moroccan Flemings say that they speak both Dutch and Berber/Arabic in the home with their children.



Meanwhile, most children of Moroccan heritage (90%) speak Dutch with their brothers and sisters. The same is true of those with Turkish heritage, 86% of who speak mainly Dutch with their siblings. Only among children of Romanian (41%) and Polish (49%) heritage does a minority mainly speak Dutch with their brothers and sisters.