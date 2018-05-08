Eric “The Kid” Geboers was motocross World Champion 5 times before retiring from the sport aged 28. He was the first ever rider to win the World Championship in three different classes: the 125, 250 and 500 cc.



This earned him the title of “Sportsman of the year in 1988. He was also given the National Trophy for Achievements in Sport. He stopped racing for good on his 28th birthday. He came from a motor cross family. He uncle practiced the sport and his brother Sylvain won 14 Grand Prix.

After retiring as an motor cross rider Eric Geboers set up a helicopter company. He remained active in his sport, for example as a team manager of the Suzuki. He also made efforts to try and promote his sport here in Belgium.

Hope has now all but faded that Eric Geboers will be found alive.